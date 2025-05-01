Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly pairs the preservation method with its mechanism of action?
Antioxidants.
Bleaching agents.
Thickening agents.
Emulsifying agents.
Before cooking, a box of spaghetti needs no refrigeration and can remain safe for consumption potentially for years. Why do you think this is the case?
Which type of food preservation method is often associated with probiotics and is therefore sometimes recommended for potentially improving gut health?