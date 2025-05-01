Which type of food preservation method is often associated with probiotics and is therefore sometimes recommended for potentially improving gut health?
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
12. Food Safety & Regulation
Food Preservation & Additives
Multiple Choice
Before cooking, a box of spaghetti needs no refrigeration and can remain safe for consumption potentially for years. Why do you think this is the case?
A
Uncooked pasta contains virtually no water.
B
Most pasta contains significant amounts of naturally occurring antimicrobial agents.
C
Most pasta has been irradiated.
D
Uncooked pasta has a naturally occurring high salt content.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of water in food preservation. Water activity in food is crucial because microorganisms need water to grow and multiply. Foods with low water content tend to be more shelf-stable.
Step 2: Recognize that uncooked pasta is a dry product with very low moisture content, which means it has minimal water available for microbial growth.
Step 3: Consider other preservation methods mentioned, such as antimicrobial agents, irradiation, or high salt content, and evaluate their relevance to dry pasta. Typically, dry pasta is not irradiated or high in salt, and it does not rely on antimicrobial agents for preservation.
Step 4: Conclude that the primary reason uncooked pasta can be stored safely for long periods without refrigeration is its very low water content, which inhibits microbial growth and spoilage.
Step 5: Summarize that the absence of water in uncooked pasta is the key factor that allows it to remain safe and shelf-stable for years.
