Which additive below is often used for preserving the color of foods?
Which of the following statements about food additives is true?
All additives must be tested for safety by the FDA before they can be added to food.
Some additives that have been used historically do not need to undergo initial safety testing.
Once something is judged to be safe, it is no longer regulated by the FDA.
All additives are reviewed by the FDA for safety at least once annually.
Which of the following correctly pairs the preservation method with its mechanism of action?
Before cooking, a box of spaghetti needs no refrigeration and can remain safe for consumption potentially for years. Why do you think this is the case?
Which type of food preservation method is often associated with probiotics and is therefore sometimes recommended for potentially improving gut health?