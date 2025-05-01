Four statements about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) are given below. Identify which statement is true.
9. Alcohol
Long-Term Effects of Alcohol
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcohol consumed early in pregnancy, even before the mother knows she is pregnant, can lead to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
A
True.
B
False, alcohol consumed late in pregnancy has the greatest chance of leading to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
C
False, alcohol consume early in pregnancy can lead in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, but typically not until after the first month of pregnancy, when major organs are being formed.
D
False, alcohol consume before the end of the first trimester is unlikely to lead to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD): it is a range of effects that can occur in an individual whose mother consumed alcohol during pregnancy, affecting physical, behavioral, and learning development.
Recognize that alcohol can affect the developing fetus at any stage of pregnancy, including very early stages before the mother is aware she is pregnant.
Recall that the early weeks of pregnancy are critical because major organs and systems begin to form, making the embryo particularly vulnerable to harmful substances like alcohol.
Evaluate the statement: alcohol consumed early in pregnancy, even before pregnancy is known, can cause FASD because damage can occur during these critical developmental periods.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'True' because early alcohol exposure can indeed lead to FASD, and the other options incorrectly limit the timing or effects of alcohol exposure.
1
