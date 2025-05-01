True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure.
FASD can cause a range of intellectual difficulties, including mild to severe learning disabilities.
FASD affects about 10% of school aged children in the US.
Diagnosis of FASD requires the presence of physical abnormalities.
With early intervention, the harm from FASD can be reversed in developing infants.
Master Effects of Long-term Excessive Drinking with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcohol consumed early in pregnancy, even before the mother knows she is pregnant, can lead to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.