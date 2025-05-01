Four statements about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) are given below. Identify which statement is true.
Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
9. Alcohol
Long-Term Effects of Alcohol
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure.
A
True.
B
False, alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by scarring of the liver, but can be reversed if alcohol use is ceased.
C
False, alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by inflammation of the liver, for which there is no cure.
D
False, cirrhosis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of alcoholic hepatitis and cirrhosis. Alcoholic hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver caused by excessive alcohol consumption, while cirrhosis is the advanced stage of liver disease characterized by scarring (fibrosis) of liver tissue.
Step 2: Recognize that inflammation (hepatitis) and scarring (cirrhosis) are different pathological processes. Alcoholic hepatitis involves liver inflammation, which can sometimes be reversed if alcohol use is stopped early enough.
Step 3: Note that cirrhosis involves permanent scarring of the liver, which disrupts liver function and is generally considered irreversible, meaning there is no cure for cirrhosis.
Step 4: Analyze the original statement: 'Alcoholic hepatitis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure.' This is incorrect because scarring is a feature of cirrhosis, not alcoholic hepatitis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is: 'False, cirrhosis is characterized by scarring of the liver, for which there is no cure,' distinguishing it clearly from alcoholic hepatitis.
Watch next
Master Effects of Long-term Excessive Drinking with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Alcohol consumed early in pregnancy, even before the mother knows she is pregnant, can lead to Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.
1
views