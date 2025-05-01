Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Overview of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Peristalsis is defined as:
A
The mixing of food with digestive juices.
B
Movement of food from the mouth to the esophagus.
C
Alternating contractions that mix food in the intestines.
D
Muscular waves that move food through the GI tract.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'peristalsis': It refers to the involuntary, rhythmic, wave-like contractions of the smooth muscles in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract that propel food along the digestive system.
Differentiate peristalsis from other digestive processes: For example, mixing food with digestive juices involves segmentation, not peristalsis. Similarly, the movement of food from the mouth to the esophagus is swallowing, not peristalsis.
Focus on the key characteristic of peristalsis: It involves muscular waves that move food through the GI tract, starting from the esophagus and continuing through the stomach, intestines, and beyond.
Eliminate incorrect options: The other options describe different processes (e.g., mixing food or swallowing) and do not match the definition of peristalsis.
Select the correct answer: Based on the definition and process of peristalsis, the correct answer is 'Muscular waves that move food through the GI tract.'
