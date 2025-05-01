Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Overview of the Digestive System
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which organ is responsible for storing bile?
A
Gallbladder.
B
Liver.
C
Salivary Glands.
D
Pancreas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of bile: Bile is a digestive fluid that helps in the emulsification and breakdown of fats in the small intestine.
Identify the organ that produces bile: The liver is responsible for producing bile, but it does not store it.
Determine the organ responsible for storing bile: The gallbladder is a small, pouch-like organ located beneath the liver that stores and concentrates bile until it is needed for digestion.
Eliminate the incorrect options: Salivary glands are involved in producing saliva, not bile. The pancreas produces digestive enzymes and hormones but does not store bile.
Conclude that the correct answer is the gallbladder, as it is the organ specifically responsible for storing bile.
Watch next
Master Organs of the Digestive System with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning