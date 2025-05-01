Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Overview of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Which statement below correctly distinguishes accessory organs from organs of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract?
A
Accessory organs all produce digestive fluids, while organs of the GI tract do not.
B
Food passes through organs of the GI tract but does not enter accessory organs.
C
Accessory organs are not essential for digestion while organs of the GI tract are.
D
Organs of the GI tract perform absorption, while accessory organs perform digestion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the distinction between accessory organs and organs of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The GI tract is a continuous tube through which food passes, while accessory organs assist in digestion but food does not pass through them.
Step 2: Recall the primary function of the GI tract organs, which include processes like ingestion, digestion, absorption, and elimination. Examples of GI tract organs are the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine.
Step 3: Identify the role of accessory organs in digestion. These organs, such as the liver, pancreas, and gallbladder, produce or store substances like enzymes and bile that aid in the digestion of food but are not part of the direct passageway for food.
Step 4: Evaluate the provided statements. Eliminate options that are factually incorrect, such as 'accessory organs are not essential for digestion' (since they play a critical role) or 'accessory organs all produce digestive fluids' (not all do).
Step 5: Select the correct statement: 'Food passes through organs of the GI tract but does not enter accessory organs,' as this accurately distinguishes the two types of organs based on their interaction with food.
