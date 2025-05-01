Which temperature below is in the “danger zone” for the growth of bacteria in foods?
Which of the following would be an example of potential cross-contamination?
Reusing steak marinade on uncooked vegetables.
Placing dairy products in a cooler with fruits while coming home from the store.
Using the same cutting board for raw chicken and vegetables, but washing with warm soapy water between items.
Cooking vegetables and pork chops in the same pan.
Which populations are at increased risk for hospitalization or death from foodborne illness?
I) College-age students.
II) Elderly individuals.
III) Infants.
The CDC estimates that 1 in every 25 packages of chicken at the grocery store is contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness. Which of the following pieces of advice would be most relevant topreventing infection from Salmonella in chicken?