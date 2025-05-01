Which of the following would be an example of potential cross-contamination?
Multiple Choice
The CDC estimates that 1 in every 25 packages of chicken at the grocery store is contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness. Which of the following pieces of advice would be most relevant topreventing infection from Salmonella in chicken?
A
Wash your hands before handling any chicken.
B
Use different cutting boards for your chicken and vegetables when preparing food.
C
Buy organic or naturally processed chicken.
D
Make sure chicken is cooked to at least 140° F.
1
Understand that Salmonella is a bacterium commonly found in raw chicken that can cause foodborne illness if ingested.
Recognize that preventing cross-contamination is key to avoiding infection, which means keeping raw chicken separate from other foods, especially those eaten raw like vegetables.
Identify that using different cutting boards for raw chicken and vegetables helps prevent the transfer of Salmonella bacteria from chicken to foods that won't be cooked.
Note that washing hands before handling chicken is good hygiene but does not prevent cross-contamination during food preparation as effectively as separating cutting boards.
Understand that cooking chicken to a safe internal temperature (usually 165° F, not 140° F) kills Salmonella, but the question focuses on preventing infection through handling, making the use of separate cutting boards the most relevant advice.
Which temperature below is in the “danger zone” for the growth of bacteria in foods?
Which populations are at increased risk for hospitalization or death from foodborne illness?
I) College-age students.
II) Elderly individuals.
III) Infants.
