Which populations are at increased risk for hospitalization or death from foodborne illness?
I) College-age students.
II) Elderly individuals.
III) Infants.
Eating cooked salmon at a restaurant.
Drinking raw/unpasteurized milk.
Drinking municipal water in the state of New York.
Eating at a buffet where food is kept at 140°F.
The CDC estimates that 1 in every 25 packages of chicken at the grocery store is contaminated with Salmonella, a bacterium that causes foodborne illness. Which of the following pieces of advice would be most relevant topreventing infection from Salmonella in chicken?
Which temperature below is in the “danger zone” for the growth of bacteria in foods?