Table of contents
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood
Nutrition For Older Adults (Ages 50+)
Multiple Choice
George recently turned 75 and has been feeling depressed and lonely since his wife passed away last year. His nutrition & health have suffered as a result, as he doesn’t have the motivation to cook healthy meals. Which of the following would be the best idea for him?
A
Enrolling in the Meals on Wheels program.
B
Attending Congregate Meals at the local community center.
C
Ordering take-out meals so he doesn’t have to cook.
D
Only buying frozen or microwave meals so it’s easier for him to prepare food.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem context — George is an elderly individual experiencing depression and loneliness, which negatively impacts his nutrition and health due to lack of motivation to cook healthy meals.
Step 2: Identify the goals — The main goals are to improve George's nutritional intake and also address his social and emotional well-being.
Step 3: Evaluate each option based on these goals: Meals on Wheels provides meal delivery but limited social interaction; ordering take-out or frozen meals may not ensure balanced nutrition and does not address loneliness; attending Congregate Meals offers both nutritious meals and social engagement.
Step 4: Recognize that social interaction is important for mental health, especially in older adults, and that programs like Congregate Meals at community centers provide opportunities for socializing while receiving balanced meals.
Step 5: Conclude that the best idea is the option that combines nutritional support with social engagement, which is attending Congregate Meals at the local community center.
