Which of the following is a reason that many older adults face food insecurity?
Which of the following statements regarding nutrition for older adults is true?
Older adults may benefit from vitamin D supplements due to decreased bone density & a decreased ability to synthesize vitamin D from sunlight.
Older adults may benefit from a vitamin B12 supplement, because their ability to absorb vitamin B12 from natural foods declines.
As Calorie requirements decrease & older adults consume less, fiber requirements also decrease.
All of the above.
George recently turned 75 and has been feeling depressed and lonely since his wife passed away last year. His nutrition & health have suffered as a result, as he doesn’t have the motivation to cook healthy meals. Which of the following would be the best idea for him?
Mary is 70 years old and worried about Alzheimer’s due to her family history of the disease. Which of the following has been shown to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s?
Which of the following is the best course of action for a 70-year-old person who is currently healthy but has a family history of cancer and wants to reduce the risk of developing the disease?