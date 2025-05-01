Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
6. Proteins
Dietary Guidelines for Proteins
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding protein-quality is true?
A
Plant-based proteins tend to be higher-quality than animal based proteins because they're more digestible.
B
A protein that contains all 20 amino acids is always considered high-quality.
C
A protein that contains all 9 essential amino acids & easily digestible is considered high quality.
D
A protein that is easily digestible & contains at least 9 different amino acids is considered complete.
