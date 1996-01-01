While vacationing in the mountains you do some hiking. In the morning, your displacement is Sₘₒᵣₙᵢₙ₉ = (2000 m, east) ＋ (3000 m, north) ＋(200 m, vertical). Continuing on after lunch, your displacement is Sₐբₜₑᵣₙₒₒₙ = (1500 m, west) ＋ (2000 m, north) ─ (300 m, vertical).
a. At the end of the hike, how much higher or lower are you compared to your starting point?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Vector Addition By Components with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford