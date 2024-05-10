15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Objects
Problem 12.68
The mobile in Fig. 12–91 is in equilibrium. Object B has mass of 0.748 kg. Determine the masses of objects A, C, and D. (Neglect the weights of the crossbars.)
<IMAGE>
