Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by x = (0.30 m) sin ((𝝅 rad/s) X t), where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.
