Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Vertical Forces & Acceleration
6:13 minutes
Problem 6c
Textbook Question

Astronauts in space 'weigh' themselves by oscillating on a spring. Suppose the position of an oscillating 75 kg astronaut is given by x = (0.30 m) sin ((𝝅 rad/s) X t), where t is in s. What force does the spring exert on the astronaut at (a) t = 1.0 s and (b) 1.5 s? Note that the angle of the sine function is in radians.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:32m

Watch next

Master Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:46
Anderson Video - Weight in an Elevator
Professor Anderson
192
05:02
Anderson Video - Rocket Launch
Professor Anderson
85
11:01
Anderson Video - The Forces from Jumping
Professor Anderson
317
07:32
Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration
Patrick Ford
1118
12
06:41
Elevator Problems Part 1 Free Body Diagram Physics Lesson
Physicshelp Canada
657
09:55
Newton's 2nd Law (6a of 21) The Normal Force, The Elevator
Step by Step Science
107
08:44
non equilibrium forces
Jennifer Cash
71
06:28
Vertical Forces And Acceleration in the Y-axis
Patrick Ford
967
10
1
05:07
Lowering a Load of Bricks
Patrick Ford
726
13
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.