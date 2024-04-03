(II) The force on a bullet along the barrel of a firearm is given by the formula F = [740 ― (2.3 x 10⁵ s⁻¹ ) t] N over the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.0 x 10⁻³ s . Plot a graph of F versus t for t = 0 to t = 3.0 ms .

(b) Use the graph to estimate the impulse given the bullet.