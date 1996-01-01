11. Momentum & Impulse
Impulse with Variable Forces
7:34 minutes
Problem 11h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of 1.0 m/s when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.8. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Impulse with Variable Forces with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos