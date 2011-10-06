1. Intro to Physics Units
Physicists first attempted to understand the hydrogen atom by applying the laws of classical physics. Consider an electron of mass m and charge −e in a circular orbit of radius r around a proton of charge +e . (c) The minimum energy needed to ionize a hydrogen atom (i.e., to remove the electron) is found experimentally to be 13.6 eV. From this information, what are the electron's speed and the radius of its orbit?
