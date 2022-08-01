Inductors and Graphs

Hey, guys, let's do a quick example. The voltage across and the current through and induct er connected to an A C source are shown in the following graph. Given the information in the graph answering the answer the following questions part A What is the peak voltage of the A C source B. What is the frequency of the A C source and see what is the inductive reactant since of the circuit. Okay, so part A what is the peak voltage of the A. C source? This is the voltage across the induct er, but we know that the voltage across the doctor is going to exactly match the voltage of the A C source in terms of the maximum voltage because they are connected together. And that's just what Kirchoff Lupul says. So whatever the maximum voltage of the sorry of the A c source, that has to be the maximum voltage of the induct er. So 10 volts is clear. The maximum voltage of this induct er so V Max, the maximum voltage of the source is just 10 volts, part a done. Okay, Part B. We want to figure out what the angular frequency is What this graph tells us about is that tells us about the time from the time we can find the period and from the period we confined the frequency. That's always how you want to approach these problems with time as we've talked about four in the instance of time tells you about the period and the period could tell you about the frequency. Okay. From here. Sorry. From here. Thio here, which is the time that we're given is a full cycle. So we know that this time is a full period. So the time is zero point. Sorry. The period of 0.1 seconds. And the frequency, which is just one over the period, is 1/1 seconds, which is 10 hurts. Okay, Very, very straightforward. Very simple. Part C. What is the inductive reactant in the circuit. Okay. Now, in order to do this, we need to figure out how to relate information on the graph. Thio. Sorry to the inductive react INTs. The only piece of information we haven't used yet is the maximum current. We know that the maximum current is 2.5 amps. That's the last piece of information we haven't used. And we know that this is going to be equal to the maximum voltage across the induct er divided by the inductive capacity ins. Once again that maximum voltage across the induct er is equal to the maximum voltage output by the a c source divided by the inductive react. It's okay, So if we want to solve for the inductive reactant So all we have to do is multiply this up and divide that down Pretty straightforward. The inductive reactant is gonna be V Max, divided by 2.5 amps, which is gonna be 10 volts divided by 2.5 amps, which is going to be for OEMs. Okay. Also very straightforward application off the formulas that we've used so far. Alright, guys, that wraps up this example. Thanks for watching

