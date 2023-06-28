Skip to main content
Physics. Heat and Temperature. Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 18b
At room temperature (20°C), a 5.0-cm-long brass rod is 20 μm too long to fit into a slot. To what temperature should you cool the rod so that it just barely fits?

