FIGURE P3.43 shows three ropes tied together in a knot. One of your friends pulls on a rope with 3.0 units of force and another pulls on a second rope with 5.0 units of force. How hard and in what direction must you pull on the third rope to keep the knot from moving? Give the direction as an angle below the negative x-axis.
