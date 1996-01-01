Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics3. VectorsAdding Vectors by Components
The bacterium E. coli is a single-cell organism that lives in the gut of healthy animals, including humans. When grown in a uniform medium in the laboratory, these bacteria swim along zig-zag paths at a constant speed of 20 μm/s. FIGURE P3.42 shows the trajectory of an E. coli as it moves from point A to point E. What are the magnitude and direction of the bacterium’s average velocity for the entire trip?

