Constant Velocity with Multiple Parts

Hey, guys. So a common type of problem that you'll see in motion involves an object that is moving with different but constant velocities in multiple parts. For example, let's say we had a guy that was walking from a to B with a constant velocity, then picks up speed with a different but constant velocity from B to see what makes these problems hard is not the math, because at the end of the day, there's no acceleration, these problems, So we're only just gonna be using this this equation here and three variables. What makes these problems heart is actually organizing which variables you have and which ones you need. So I'm gonna show you a list of steps out down here that we're gonna use to solve any one of these problems. Let's check it out. And the key to solving these problems is again organization. So we're gonna list off the three variables after we draw the diagram. We're gonna do this every single time. We've got three variables to keep track of V, Delta X and Delta T the Delta X and Delta T. But because there's two sets of them, what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna attach letters to every single one of them. So this is gonna be V from A to B Delta X from A to B and T from A to B do this every single time v from B to C Delta X from B to C and T from BBC. Now you'll never lose track of which variables you have in which ones you need. There's also before we move on, actually a third interval that we have to keep track of. There's not just the two pieces. There's also just the whole from start to finish. And there's also equations over here in variables that we need V from A to C Delta X from A to C and Delta T from a d. C. So this is what we're gonna do for all of our problems. Draw the diagram, list out the variables and then figure out what we need to know. Let's go ahead and solve the problem. So we've got a car that's traveling at a constant 50 m per second for 10 seconds, and then it changes and it goes at 30 m per second for 600. So this is constant velocity, multiple parts. So we're gonna list off the intervals A, B and C, and we're gonna draw the diagram and then list out the variables for all the pieces. So you got V from A to B? We've got Delta X from A to B and we've got Delta T from A to B. I know the velocity in this first part here is 50 m and I know the time is equal to 10 seconds, but Delta X I don't know now from B to C do the same thing. The from B to C I know is 30 Delta X from B to C. I know it's 600 m here, but the time is something I don't know. Delta T from B to C is unknown. So let's take a look at this first part here. The first part asked us to find the total distance traveled, which variables that will remember. There's a third interval here. It's the one from start to finish. We need the three variables here V from a D. C. Delta X from A to Z and Delta T from ABC. So this is actually the variable that we're looking for what's the total distance off all the parts combined? And so this is gonna be our target Variable here. Now let's move on to the second step, which is where Right equations for each one of the intervals here. Now there is only just the one constant velocity equations. But there are a couple more equations that weaken right. For instance, this total distance traveled here, if you have multiple parts, is really just the distance that you cover in the first half from A to B plus the distance that you cover in the second half from B to C. For example, if this was 10 and this was 20 then the total distance was 30. That's just an example. So let's see here. My total distance from A to B is actually unknown, so I've got a big question mark your here. But then my total distance or my displacement from B to C, is equal to 600. So if I can figure out that first half, then I can figure out the total over here, and that's what we're gonna go ahead and find out. So I've got to figure out what this Delta X from A to B is. So now I'm just gonna go ahead and write the equations for the interval. From A to B. There's only one equation that we're gonna use. So we've got these three variables here. My my equation is VB equals Delta X A B over Delta ta be. That's just the average velocity formula. Now, what are we looking for? Remember that we came to this interval because we're looking for Delta X from A to B toe, plug it into this equation. So we just have to solve for that Delta X from A to B is equal to V A b times delta t A B. So in other words, my V is 50 and my time is 10 seconds. So this is just a displacement of 500 m. So now I can plug this back into this formula. Over here, I get 500 and 500 plus 600 gives me the total distance traveled off 1100 m. So this is my answer over here. So that's my answer of 1100. So let's move on now to the second part, the average velocity from start to finish which variable is that Well, the average velocity from start to finish is again going to be in the interval from A to C. So just how this was from A to C. This is also from A to C. So these variable here I'm looking for This was the total distance travel that was Delta Extra May to see. This is my average velocity from start to finish. That's gonna be this variable over here. So now I'm just gonna go ahead and write the equations for each one of my intervals. My V from A to C is gonna be Delta X from A to C over Delta T from A to C. And so if you take a look at this equation here, I just figured this part out. Actually, in the first half, this is just the 1100 that I just solved. For Now I just need to figure out my delta t a c, which I don't know. So now I just need a new equation for this delta T A c Well, if the total distance traveled was basically just the some of the distance over here and over here, the total time that it takes for both of these intervals is gonna be the same thing. What's the total time from A to B plus, what's the total time from B to C? So if this was 10 seconds in 20 seconds, then the total you know, the total time taking was 30 as an example. So now let's look here. Because now I actually have tea from A to B. I know that this is just 10 seconds over here, so I've got 10 plus now. I just need the time from B to C, which I don't know. So now I just need to go and get a new variable in order to get my total time, and then I can plug it back into this equation over here and solve for the velocity. So I know that this is gonna be 1100 divided by whatever I get for that variable over here. And this is gonna be my final answer. All right, so, basically, I need to go ahead and get this tea from B to C over here. So I'm gonna write the equation for this interval. My delta X from B to C. I'm actually sorry. Whips my V from B to C is gonna be Delta X B two C over Delta T B to C. And so what I can do is if I'm solving for this guy over here, then I can move this to the other side and then trade places with the BBC. So my delta t from B to C is gonna be Delta X from B to C, divided by V B two C. So, for example, uh Or so, for instance, in this problem here, my Delta X B to C is 600 my V is equal to 30 which means that my time is just 20 seconds. So I know now this is 20 seconds, which means I can plug it into this formula over here. This is 20 seconds, and so now I can add these two things together. So now the total time that it takes for the whole trip is just 30 seconds. And so now that I have both of these numbers here, now I can get my final or average velocity for the whole entire piece. It's 1100 divided by 30 and this is gonna be 36.6. Repeating and this is gonna be meters per second. So this is my final answer. Alright, guys, that's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions. Like let's get some more practice.

