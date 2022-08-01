Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics2. 1D Motion / KinematicsAverage Velocity

Baseball Pitch

Patrick Ford
971
22
Was this helpful?
Hey, guys, let's check this problem out. We have a baseball pitcher who can throw a baseball at some speed. We're trying to figure out how long it takes for the baseball to travel the distance to the home plate. So let's just draw a quick little sketch. I've got a baseball like this, and I know that the velocity that this is thrown out is 44 m per second. Now. I'm not told that the baseball slows down, speed up or anything. So when this happens in problems, you can assume that this is a constant velocity. So it's a constant velocity that the baseball is traveling, and we know that the distance to the home plate, which is Delta X, is gonna be 18.5 m. So now the only thing we have to figure out is what's the time? So what is the time while we're working with constant velocity, which means we could only use one equation now, that equation, remember, is that the whoops that's the velocity is equal to Delta X over Delta T. And so what's the variable that I'm looking for? It is just delta T, so I could just re arrange for this really quickly so I could move this. These basically to the other side. I could swap the V and the Delta T. And what I get is the T is equal to Delta X, divided by the velocity. So that's just 18.5 divided by 44. And if you work that on your calculator, you're gonna get 0.42 seconds. So about half a second for the baseball to travel to the home plate. So for those of you baseball players out there, uh, this actually might make some sense to you. Alright, guys, that's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions.
1:16
Speed, Velocity, and Acceleration | Physics of Motion Explained
2 Minute Classroom
517
1
3:37
Kinematics 2: Distance, Displacement, Speed and Velocity
fizxtchr
200
05:35
Intro to Velocity and Speed
Patrick Ford
1585
23
5
05:44
Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems
Patrick Ford
1346
30
2
01:21
Baseball Pitch
Patrick Ford
971
22
07:33
Constant Velocity with Multiple Parts
Patrick Ford
1116
17
1
05:22
Race Against Time
Patrick Ford
736
14
4:50
Distance, Position, Displacement, Velocity, and Acceleration
lasseviren1
173
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.