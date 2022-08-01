Baseball Pitch

Hey, guys, let's check this problem out. We have a baseball pitcher who can throw a baseball at some speed. We're trying to figure out how long it takes for the baseball to travel the distance to the home plate. So let's just draw a quick little sketch. I've got a baseball like this, and I know that the velocity that this is thrown out is 44 m per second. Now. I'm not told that the baseball slows down, speed up or anything. So when this happens in problems, you can assume that this is a constant velocity. So it's a constant velocity that the baseball is traveling, and we know that the distance to the home plate, which is Delta X, is gonna be 18.5 m. So now the only thing we have to figure out is what's the time? So what is the time while we're working with constant velocity, which means we could only use one equation now, that equation, remember, is that the whoops that's the velocity is equal to Delta X over Delta T. And so what's the variable that I'm looking for? It is just delta T, so I could just re arrange for this really quickly so I could move this. These basically to the other side. I could swap the V and the Delta T. And what I get is the T is equal to Delta X, divided by the velocity. So that's just 18.5 divided by 44. And if you work that on your calculator, you're gonna get 0.42 seconds. So about half a second for the baseball to travel to the home plate. So for those of you baseball players out there, uh, this actually might make some sense to you. Alright, guys, that's it for this one. Let me know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts