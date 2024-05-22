Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wave Speed Wave speed is the rate at which a wave propagates through a medium. It is determined by the medium's properties and can be calculated using the formula v = fλ, where v is the wave speed, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. In this case, the wave speed is given as 345 m/s. Recommended video: Guided course 07:19 07:19 Intro to Waves and Wave Speed

Frequency Frequency is the number of cycles of a wave that pass a given point per unit time, measured in hertz (Hz). For the given wave, the frequency is 572 Hz, indicating that 572 cycles occur every second. This concept is crucial for understanding how quickly the wave oscillates and relates directly to the time it takes for phase changes. Recommended video: Guided course 05:08 05:08 Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM