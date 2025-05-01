A wave on a string is described by D ( x , t ) = ( 2.00 cm ) × sin [ ( 12.57 rad/m ) x − ( 638 rad/s ) t ] D(x,t) = (2.00 \, \(\text{cm}\)) \(\times\) \(\sin\)[(12.57 \, \(\text{rad/m}\))x - (638 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)) t] , where x x is in m m and t t in s s . The linear density of the string is 5.00 g/m 5.00\(\text{ g/m}\) . What are The maximum speed of a point on the string?