32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
Problem 31h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Consider current I passing through a resistor of radius r, length L, and resistance R. c. Show that the flux of the Poynting vector (i.e., the integral of S *dA) over the surface of the resistor is I^2R. Then give an interpretation of this result.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 14 videos