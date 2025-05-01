Physics
A car is traveling at a velocity of 58ms. What is this velocity in miles per hour (mph)?
A car is traveling at 55 miles per hour. What is this speed approximately in km/h?
Convert 850 ft to km.
The speed of light is approximately 3.00×108 m/s. Convert this speed to yards/week (yd/wk).
How many gallons are in 1 cubic meter (m3)?
Convert 2.5m32.5m^32.5m3 to cm3\operatorname{cm}^3cm3