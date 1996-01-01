Unit Conversions Practice Problems
Without resorting to a calculator use the conversion factor table to convert 33 m/s (basic SI unit) to English units.
How can you express 74 ft/ day using only standard SI units or a combination of standard SI units?
The Recommended Dose Allowance (RDA) for the trace metal lead through diet is 0.000114 g/day, based on allowable lead intake for adults. Express this dose in microgram per day.
A new, efficient vehicle has an astonishing mileage of 59 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this vehicle in the Philippines, you might want to compare its mileage with that of other similar vehicles in the country. In that case, you will need to change this number according to their accepted units. Express this mileage in km/L (kilometers per liter).
A rod-shaped microorganism is discovered, and a unit cell has a length of 1.5 µm and a radius of 0.25 µm. Determine the volume and surface area occupied by this microorganism. Assume that this microorganism can be treated as a cylinder.
A hectare is equivalent to 10 000 m2. An acre, on the other hand, is equivalent to 43 600 ft2. An agricultural field has an area of 25.6 acres, find its equivalent in hectares.
A large tube of tomato ketchup claims that it contains 62 cubic inches of rich ketchup. Using the conversions from L to cm3 and in. to cm, express this volume in liters.
While riding an electric motorcycle, it has a top speed of 75000 furlongs per fortnight. How many miles per hour is this? Round up to the nearest whole number.
A big graduated cylinder was filled with water halfway through. Afterwards a stone was put in the cylinder, leading to a displacement of 455 mL of water. Determine the amount of water displaced in cubic inches using only the conversions from mL to cm3 and in. to cm.
A sample of rubbing alcohol taken at a temperature of 20°C was analysed and showed a density of 790 kg/m3. What is this value in grams per cubic centimeter?
Calculate the time (in microseconds) it takes light to travel from the sun to planet Venus if these two heavenly bodies are 67 million miles apart. The speed of light is approximately 3x108 m/s.
Beginning with the conversion fact of 1 cm = 0.3937 in., find the number of miles in 2.00 kilometers.
Find the conversion factor between miles per hour (mph) and feet per second (ft/s).
An electron's charge is measured in elementary charge units, denoted as "e" which is approximately equal to 1.602 ×10-19 coulombs. Calculate the charge of an electron in micro coulombs (μC).
Find the equivalent value of 2.5 min in s(seconds), both as a numerical value and as fractions of an hr(hour).
A car engine's crankshaft rotates at 3.00 × 103 revolutions per minute (rpm). Calculate the angular velocity of the engine's crankshaft in radians per second (rad/s).
The Earth's circumference at the equator is approximately 40,075 kilometers. How many cm are there in the Earth's equatorial circumference?
Consider the following scenario: i) An electric heater consumes 1500 Joules of energy per second when operating. How many calories does it burn in an hour? ii)If the cost of electricity is $0.12 per kilowatt-hour, how much does it cost to run this electric heater continuously for a day?
In a manufacturing process, optical lenses are produced from glass rods. Each lens requires a cylindrical glass rod with a length of 40 cm and a diameter of 2.5 cm. If each rod can be used to create five lenses, what is the maximum number of lenses that can be produced from a glass rod that is 20 m long?
What is the percentage difference in weight between a 10.0 lb bag of rice and a 5.00 kg bag of rice?
What is the equivalent fuel consumption in miles per gallon for a car that uses 8.00 liters of fuel per 1.00 × 102 kilometers?
Determine the conversion factor between square meters (m2) and square kilometers (km2).
A large water tank used for storing rainwater has a cylindrical shape with a diameter of 3.00 m and a height of 5.00 m. If you were to express the dimensions of the tank in feet and estimate its total volume in cubic feet, what would the dimensions in feet and the estimated volume be?