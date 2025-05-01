Physics
Which of the following quantities is a vector?
Is distance considered a scalar or a vector quantity?
Which of the following is a vector quantity?
Is velocity considered a scalar or a vector quantity?
In physics, what type of quantity is distance considered to be?
Which of the following quantities is a scalar?
Which of the following best describes the difference between scalar and vector quantities?
Which of the following best explains how velocity differs from speed, and why velocity is considered a vector quantity?