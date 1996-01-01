2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement Practice Problems
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball player releases a ball without initial speed. The ball rebounds on the ground. Make a visual representation of the situation, showing the velocity and acceleration during the short time when the ball comes into contact with the ground.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Make a visual representation of the situation described below.
A car initially at rest moves with constant acceleration along a straight line on a horizontal surface from x = 250 m to x = 1200 m. At x = 1200 m, the speed of the car is 25 m/s.