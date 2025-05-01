A 6750-kg helicopter accelerates upward at 0.80m/s² while lifting a 1080-kg frame at a construction site, Fig. 4–66.
(c) What force does the cable exert on the helicopter?
A wet bar of soap (m = 150g) slides freely down a ramp 3.0 m long inclined at 8.5°. How long does it take to reach the bottom? How would this change if the soap's mass were 250 g?
A 265-kg load is lifted 18.0 m vertically with an acceleration a = 0.140 g by a single cable. Determine the tension in the cable.
In the context of vertical forces, in which direction does the normal force act relative to a surface?
A roller coaster car of mass passes over a hill at point with speed . The radius of curvature of the hill at point is . What is the normal force exerted on the rider when passing point ?
Three identical boxes