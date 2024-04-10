Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is crucial for analyzing the forces acting on the helicopter and the frame, as it allows us to calculate the net force required for the upward acceleration. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Weight Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of its mass and the acceleration due to gravity (W = mg). In this scenario, both the helicopter and the frame have weights that must be considered when determining the total force exerted by the cable. Recommended video: Guided course 10:19 10:19 Torque Due to Weight