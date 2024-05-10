13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Problem 10.79a
(III) The 1100-kg mass of a car includes four tires, each of mass 35 kg (including wheels) and diameter 0.80 m. Assume each tire and wheel combination acts as a solid cylinder. Determine
(a) the total kinetic energy of the car when traveling 95 km/h .
