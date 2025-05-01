Resolve the weight of the truck into two components relative to the slope: one perpendicular to the slope and one parallel to the slope. Use the angle \( \theta = 7.0^\circ \) and the weight \( W = mg \), where \( m = 5000\,\text{kg} \) and \( g = 9.8\,\text{m/s}^2 \). The component parallel to the slope is \( W_{\parallel} = mg \sin(\theta) \).