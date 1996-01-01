6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.5 kg block on a frictionless horizontal surface is connected to a second block of mass 0.5 kg by a massless string that passes over a frictionless pulley. The second block is initially at rest, hanging vertically. Determine the tension in the string when the blocks are released.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure depicts an arrangement in which a block of 5.0 kg is connected to a block of 1.5 kg through massless and frictionless pulleys. Calculate the magnitude of the acceleration of the upper box.