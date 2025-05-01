Set up the integral for the moment of inertia: \(I = \int r^2 \, dm\), where \(r\) is the distance from the axis (which is constant and equal to \(R\) for every element of the wire), and \(dm\) is the mass element. Because \(r = R\) is constant, the integral simplifies to \(I = R^2 \int dm = R^2 m\) for the full circle, but for the semicircle, the mass is \(m\) and the distribution is along half the circle.