Identify the key characteristics of gravitational potential energy. It depends on the object's mass, the height above a reference point, and the gravitational acceleration. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><msub><mi>p</mi><mi>g</mi></msub><mo>=</mo><mi>m</mi><mi>g</mi><mi>h</mi></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>m</mi></math> is mass, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>g</mi></math> is gravitational acceleration, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is height.

