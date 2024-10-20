Elastic potential energy: This is the energy stored in elastic materials as the result of their stretching or compressing. It is given by the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>U</mi> = rac{1}{2}<mi>k</mi><mi>x</mi>^2</math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>k</mi></math> is the spring constant and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>x</mi></math> is the displacement from the equilibrium position.