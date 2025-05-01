Multiple Choice
In Newton's law of universal gravitation, , how does increasing the masses affect the gravitational force between two objects if the distance remains constant?
Two spheres of mass 300 kg and 500 kg are placed in a line 20 cm apart. If another sphere of mass 200 kg is placed between them, 8 cm from the 300 kg sphere, what is the net gravitational force on the 200 kg sphere?
A 2,000-kg spacecraft is blasting away from the surface of an unknown planet the same size as the Earth. At 1500km above the surface, an instrument onboard reads the gravitational force to be 18000 N. What is the planet's mass?