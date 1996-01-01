Newton's Law of Gravity Practice Problems
A rock on Mars has a mass of 1200 kg. At midday, the rock is directly between the sun and Mars. i) Determine the force exerted on the rock by the sun. Take the distance from the rock to the sun's center as 2.28 × 1011 m. ii) Contrast this force with the force on the rock from Mars (gM = 3.72 m/s2).
A spherical mass used for short put has a mass m and diameter d. If two masses are separated by d/2 (from surface to surface) what will be the magnitude of gravitational force on the balls?
For the following configuration of masses, determine the magnitude and direction of the sum of gravitational force that spheres B and D exert on sphere C. Take all spheres to have the same mass equal to 6.0kg.
Particles of mass 2m and 3m are placed on the y-axis. The 2m mass lies at the origin while 3m has a position y. A third particle is placed on a point on the y-axis where the sum of gravitational force on it from the other two particles is zero. Give the coordinate of the point in terms of y.
To study Newton's law of gravity, a student fixes two metallic spheres each of mass 5.0 kg separated by 24.0cm. The student positions a third sphere of mass 0.50 kg at 5.0 cm from the midpoint of the line connecting the two spheres. The student releases the third sphere from rest. What is the acceleration magnitude and direction of the third sphere if it experiences only gravitational force from the other two spheres? Treat all masses like point masses.
Four celestial objects, each possessing a mass equivalent to the Earth, arrange themselves into a square configuration, with each side measuring 1.4 x 1011 m. In order to maintain this structure and prevent a gravitational collapse toward the center, the square must uniformly rotate. What is the duration of one complete rotation period?
In a celestial system, two massive entities with masses of 3 x 1028 kg and 7 x 1028 kg are positioned 3.4 x 1011 m apart from each other. Determine the speed of both entities in this system