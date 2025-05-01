Analyze each option to determine if the velocity changes: - A ball thrown vertically upward changes speed as it rises and falls, so it is accelerated motion. - A car moving at constant speed in a straight line has no change in speed or direction, so it is not accelerated motion. - A car turning around a curve at constant speed changes direction continuously, so it is accelerated motion. - A satellite moving in a circular orbit at constant speed also changes direction continuously, so it is accelerated motion.