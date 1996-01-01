Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams Practice Problems
A 1000-kg block is held in place on an inclined wedge by a light cable on a frictionless wedge. The wedge is inclined at an angle of 37° above the horizontal and an angle of 30° is made by the cable above the surface of the wedge. Sketch a labeled free-body diagram of the box.
While going on a rescue operation, a soldier is hanging from a long rope to a helicopter, that is traveling eastward horizontally to lift people to rescue from a recent flood-affected area. If the helicopter is speeding up uniformly, then draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the soldier.
In a courier service office, two carton boxes, one with mass mP and the other with mass mQ, were put beside each other on a horizontal surface with zero friction coefficient. A courier boy applies a force R on box Q, so both boxes move in the same direction. Draw Free-body diagrams that are clearly labeled for both the boxes P and Q separately, indicating any pair of forces that are third-law action-reaction pairs.
A 32 kg wooden block is resting on a bench in the laboratory. A student pulls the block with an increasing horizontal force. The block moves when the pull is greater than 246 N. The student notes that the block moves with a constant velocity of 2.1 m/s when the pull is reduced to 166 N. The block-bench system is taken to Mars by an astronaut where gravitational acceleration is 3.72 m/s2. Determine how much pull will cause the block to move and its acceleration when the pull is 224 N, a force that accelerates the block at 1.8 m/s2 in the laboratory.
A baseball player uses a bat to hit a ball (tossed in the air) horizontally. Identify objects in the system and provide a free-body diagram for each object identified. Use appropriate labels for action/reaction pair forces.
Two metallic boxes are connected to a massless and frictionless pulley by a massless cable, as shown in the diagram below. Box 1 is sliding down the incline (the incline plane surfaces are not frictionless). Some of the objects interacting are the pulley and the cable. Nonetheless, you must decide whether they are part of the system. Present an interaction diagram of the system.
The figure below shows two wooden blocks connected through a massless and frictionless pulley using a massless chain. Block 2 is sliding down the incline whose surface is not frictionless. Some of the interacting objects are the pulley and the chain, but it is upon you to decide which to include in the system. Present a free-body diagram for all the objects in the system using dotted lines to connect objects that form action-reaction pairs.
A lady with a container on her head rises up at a uniform speed from a crouching posture. Specify the objects that make up the system.
Objects remain in their state of motion unless acted on by an external force, a phenomenon called inertia. To demonstrate the effects of inertia using rapid deceleration, a passenger lowers a block onto a frictionless surface at the back of a truck moving at constant velocity (the block has the same velocity as the truck). There is nothing securing the block to the surface. i) Sketch a free body of the block on the surface. ii) State the direction of the external force on the block (if any).