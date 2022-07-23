Step 1: Understand the problem. The trajectory of the particle is given by the parametric equations x(t) = (1/2 t^2 - 2t^2) m and y(t) = (1/2 t^2 - 2t) m. The goal is to find the direction of motion, measured as an angle θ from the x-axis, at t = 0 s and t = 4 s. The direction of motion is determined by the velocity vector, which is derived from the time derivatives of x(t) and y(t).