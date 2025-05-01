Determine the resultant couple moment \( \\vec{M}_O \) about point O by summing all the moments about O. This includes both the moments of any original couple moments and the moments produced by the forces acting at their respective positions relative to O: \[ \\vec{M}_O = \\sum \\vec{M}_i + \\sum ( \\vec{r}_i \\times \\vec{F}_i ) \] where \( \\vec{r}_i \) is the position vector from point O to the point of application of force \( \\vec{F}_i \).