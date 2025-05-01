Consider the mathematical expressions: Gravitational force is given by \(F_g = G \frac{m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are masses, and \(r\) is the distance between them. Electrical force is given by \(F_e = k \frac{q_1 q_2}{r^2}\), where \(k\) is Coulomb's constant, and \(q_1\), \(q_2\) are charges.