Multiple Choice
Which two measurements are required to calculate the average speed of an object?
9
views
Master Intro to Velocity and Speed with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which two measurements are required to calculate the average speed of an object?
If you move meters in seconds, what is your average velocity assuming you travel in a straight line in the positive direction?
Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between and ?
If the Atlas V rocket travels mile in of a second, what is its average velocity in miles per hour?
In which of the following situations is the distance traveled proportional to ?